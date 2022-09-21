51% #1730: Kate Mangino on "Equal Partners"

On this week’s 51%, we speak with gender expert Kate Mangino about her new book Equal Partners: Improving Gender Equality at Home, on how couples can better balance household work and promote gender equality in their personal lives. We also speak with a pair of professors at the University at Buffalo who are studying the ways college women support and protect each other at college parties.

