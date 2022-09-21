© 2022
51% #1730: Kate Mangino on "Equal Partners"

Published September 21, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT
Kate Mangino is the author of "Equal Partners."
Kate Mangino is the author of "Equal Partners."

On this week’s 51%, we speak with gender expert Kate Mangino about her new book Equal Partners: Improving Gender Equality at Home, on how couples can better balance household work and promote gender equality in their personal lives. We also speak with a pair of professors at the University at Buffalo who are studying the ways college women support and protect each other at college parties.

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. It's produced by Jesse King. Our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of "51%" and a producer for WAMC's afternoon news programs. She also produces the WAMC podcast, "A New York Minute In History."
