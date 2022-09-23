51% #1731: Couples Counseling with Vanessa Bever

On this week’s 51%: how’s your love life? We step into the office of Vanessa Bever, a licensed therapist with Capital District Marriage and Family Therapy in upstate New York, to learn how we can better communicate, make amends, and ground our relationships through couples counseling.

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. It is produced by Jesse King. Our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.