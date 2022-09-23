© 2022
51% #1731: Couples Counseling with Vanessa Bever

Published September 23, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT
Vanessa Bever is a licensed marriage and family therapist.

On this week’s 51%: how’s your love life? We step into the office of Vanessa Bever, a licensed therapist with Capital District Marriage and Family Therapy in upstate New York, to learn how we can better communicate, make amends, and ground our relationships through couples counseling.

————

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. It is produced by Jesse King. Our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of "51%" and a producer for WAMC's afternoon news programs. She also produces the WAMC podcast, "A New York Minute In History."
