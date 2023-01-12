51% #1747: Dolly Chugh on “A More Just Future”

On this week’s 51%, we explore how building for the future can require reckoning with our past. NYU Stern School of Business professor and social psychologist Dolly Chugh offers guidance for the “gritty patriot” in her new book A More Just Future. La June Montgomery Tabron, president and CEO of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, discusses the importance of meaningful conversation and racial healing in achieving social change. And therapist and life coach Erika Camilli shares her tips for breaking your own bad habits and solidifying healthy ones.

Guests: Dolly Chugh, social psychologist and professor at the NYU Stern School of Business, and author of A More Just Future: Psychological Tools for Reckoning With Our Past and Driving Social Change; La June Montgomery Tabron, president and CEO of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation; Erika Camilli, licensed creative arts therapist and certified life coach with Nuvance Health

You can learn about the National Day of Racial Healing (Tuesday, January 17) and find events near you here.

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. It is produced and hosted by Jesse King. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is “Lolita” by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.