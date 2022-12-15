© 2022
51% #1743: Holiday Cooking with Jennifer Clair

By Jesse King
Published December 15, 2022 at 8:32 PM EST
Jennifer Clair (left) and LP O'Brien (right)

‘Tis the season for holiday cooking! On this week’s 51%, we speak with Jennifer Clair, founder of the cooking school Home Cooking New York, for some of her favorite holiday meals and preparation tips. In addition to her work as a cooking instructor, Clair is the host of the cooking podcast Kitchen Radio, and has served as a recipe and food editor at the Wall Street Journal and Martha Stewart Living. We also speak with the winner of Netflix’s fall mixology competition, Drink Masters, to get a behind-the-scenes look at the show.

————

Guests: Jennifer Clair, culinary instructor and founder of Home Cooking New York; Lauren “LP” Paylor O’Brien, winner of Netflix’s Drink Masters;

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. It’s produced and hosted by Jesse King. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is “Lolita” by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

51%
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of "51%" and a producer for WAMC's afternoon news programs. She also produces the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
