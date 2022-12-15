51% #1743: Holiday Cooking with Jennifer Clair

‘Tis the season for holiday cooking! On this week’s 51%, we speak with Jennifer Clair, founder of the cooking school Home Cooking New York, for some of her favorite holiday meals and preparation tips. In addition to her work as a cooking instructor, Clair is the host of the cooking podcast Kitchen Radio, and has served as a recipe and food editor at the Wall Street Journal and Martha Stewart Living. We also speak with the winner of Netflix’s fall mixology competition, Drink Masters, to get a behind-the-scenes look at the show.

Guests: Jennifer Clair, culinary instructor and founder of Home Cooking New York; Lauren “LP” Paylor O’Brien, winner of Netflix’s Drink Masters;

