© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
fiftyone51-yellowgreen.png
51%

51% #1746: New Year, Happier You

By Jesse King
Published January 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST
Nicole Rodriguez.jpg

What’s your New Year’s resolution? On the latest 51%, we speak with dietician and personal trainer Nicole Rodriguez about how to set healthy and realistic nutrition goals that fit your lifestyle. And in this season of gym memberships, career scheming, and personal development, one multi-generational study suggests the key to fulfillment is actually, quite simple: nurturing our relationships. The New York Times’ Jancee Dunn shares what we can learn from the world’s longest-running study on human happiness. We'll also hear from a New York State high school student who participated in the historic inauguration of Governor Kathy Hochul.

————

Guests: Nicole Rodriguez, registered dietitian and personal trainer; Jancee Dunn, Well columnist for The New York Times; Kathleen Skeals, North Colonie Deputy Superintendent

You can find the New York Times’ 7-day Happiness Challenge here.

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. It is hosted and produced by Jesse King. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is “Lolita” by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

51%
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of "51%" and a producer for WAMC's afternoon news programs. She also produces the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
See stories by Jesse King
Related Content
  • 51 Fill Photo.png
    51% #1745: The Best of 2022
    Jesse King
    On this week’s 51%, we look back at some of our biggest stories and favorite conversations of 2022.
  • Screen Shot 2022-12-19 at 5.46.08 PM.png
    51% #1744: For the Difficult Holiday
    Jesse King
    For all its tidings of comfort and joy, the holiday season is a difficult time for some. On this week's 51%, we take a look at some ways to combat loneliness this time of year, and therapist Keli Rugenstein shares how parents of estranged adult children can find peace.
  • Jennifer Clair and LP O'Brien.png
    51% #1743: Holiday Cooking with Jennifer Clair
    Jesse King
    'Tis the season for holiday cooking! On this week’s 51%, we speak with Jennifer Clair, founder of the culinary school Home Cooking New York, for some of her favorite holiday meals and preparation tips.
  • Caroline Clowes Example 2.jpg
    51% #1742: The Rediscovery of Caroline Clowes
    Jesse King
    On this week’s 51%, we take a trip to New York’s Hudson Valley and explore the rediscovered artwork of Caroline Clowes, one of the region’s first professional female artists from the 19th Century. We also sit down with author Libby Sternberg to discuss her new book, Daisy, a retelling of The Great Gatsby from the perspective of its iconic golden girl.
Load More