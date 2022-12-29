51% #1745: The Best of 2022

On this week’s 51%, we look back at some of our biggest stories and favorite conversations of 2022. Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade over the summer, we stopped by a vigil for reproductive rights in Albany, New York, and spoke with former U.S. District Judge Nancy Gertner about the decision. In a special on endometriosis, bio engineer Linda Griffith of MIT’s Center for Gynepathology Research shared crucial information for women struggling with the condition. And in the arts, Ani DiFranco stopped by on her latest tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of her seminal live album Living in Clip.

Guests: Nancy Gertner, former U.S. district judge for the District of Massachusetts and senior lecturer at Harvard Law School; Vincent Bonventre, professor of law at Albany Law School; Linda Griffith, science director of the Center for Gynepathology Research and engineering professor at MIT; Aneesa Waheed, chef and owner of Tara Kitchen; Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York.