51% #1742: The Rediscovery of Caroline Clowes

On this week’s 51%, we take a trip to New York’s Hudson Valley and explore the rediscovered artwork of Caroline Clowes, one of the region’s first professional female artists from the 19th Century. We also sit down with author Libby Sternberg to discuss her new book, Daisy, a retelling of The Great Gatsby from the perspective of its iconic golden girl. Sternberg also shares her experience writing romance, and how the genre can provide a blueprint for emerging writers.

Guests: author Libby Sternberg; Sina Basila Hickey, programming coordinator for the Sanctuary for Independent Media; Bill Jeffway, executive Director of the Dutchess County Historical Society, Melodye Moore, trustee and collections chair of the Dutchess County Historical Society, and Caroline Culp, adjunct assistant professor of art at Vassar College

You can learn more about the Locust Grove Estate exhibit “Fertile Ground: The Hudson Valley Animal Paintings of Caroline Clowes” here.

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. It’s produced and hosted by Jesse King. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is “Lolita” by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

