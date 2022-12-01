© 2022
51% #1741: Ani DiFranco on “Living In Clip”

Published December 1, 2022 at 8:45 PM EST
Ani DiFranco photo by Anthony Mulcahy 3.jpg
anthony mulcahy
/

On this week’s 51%, we sit down with Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her seminal live album Living in Clip. DiFranco reflects on a career spanning over 20 records and decades of activism on multiple fronts, and shares her insight on the music industry today. WAMC’s Josh Landes also speaks with singer Joan Osborne about her latest record, Radio Waves, and how music has tied into her many years of abortion access activism.

__ __ __ __

Guests: Ani DiFranco, Joan Osborne

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. It’s hosted and produced by Jesse King. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is “Lolita” by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

Jesse King
  • 9780593471081.jpg
    51% #1740: Laura Kaplan on “The Story of Jane”
    Jesse King
    On this week’s 51%, activist Laura Kaplan discusses her 1995 book The Story of Jane: The Legendary Underground Feminist Abortion Service, and reflects on its relevance today. Kaplan herself was a member of Chicago’s Jane Collective, an underground organization that helped women attain abortions in the years leading up to the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade.
  • Getting Me Cheap by Amanda Freeman and Lisa Dodson
    51% #1739: Amanda Freeman, Lisa Dodson on “Getting Me Cheap”
    Jesse King
    On this week’s 51%, we speak with sociologists Amanda Freeman and Lisa Dodson about their new book "Getting Me Cheap: How Low-Wage Work Traps Women and Girls in Poverty." With hundreds of interviews and years of field work to pull from, Freeman and Dodson depict how women support some of America’s most essential, but lowest-paying, industries – all while struggling to make ends meet for their own families.
  • US Census - Dep of Commerce Portrait: Executive Staff and Commerce Secretary
    51% #1738: Building a More Inclusive Workplace
    Jesse King
    The federal government has approved billions of dollars in incentives for infrastructure and chip-manufacturing projects across the country. On this week’s 51%, we speak with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo about how she hopes to use that funding to advance women in STEM and the trades.
