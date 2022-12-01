51% #1741: Ani DiFranco on “Living In Clip”

On this week’s 51%, we sit down with Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her seminal live album Living in Clip. DiFranco reflects on a career spanning over 20 records and decades of activism on multiple fronts, and shares her insight on the music industry today. WAMC’s Josh Landes also speaks with singer Joan Osborne about her latest record, Radio Waves, and how music has tied into her many years of abortion access activism.

__ __ __ __

Guests: Ani DiFranco, Joan Osborne

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. It’s hosted and produced by Jesse King. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is “Lolita” by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.