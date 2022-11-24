© 2022
51% #1740: Laura Kaplan on “The Story of Jane”

Published November 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST
On this week’s 51%, activist Laura Kaplan discusses her 1995 book The Story of Jane: The Legendary Underground Feminist Abortion Service, and reflects on its relevance today. Kaplan herself was a member of Chicago’s Jane Collective, an underground organization that helped women attain abortions in the years leading up to the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade. We also hear from WSKG’s Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo about the difference between modern abortion clinics and crisis pregnancy centers – and how the often close proximity of the two can confuse pregnant patients.

— — — —

Guest: Laura Kaplan, author of The Story of Jane: The Legendary Underground Feminist Abortion Service

You can find Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo’s story on crisis pregnancy centers here.

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. It’s produced and hosted by Jesse King. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is “Lolita” by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

