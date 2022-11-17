51% #1739: Amanda Freeman, Lisa Dodson on “Getting Me Cheap”

On this week’s 51%, we speak with sociologists Amanda Freeman and Lisa Dodson about their new book Getting Me Cheap: How Low-Wage Work Traps Women and Girls in Poverty. With hundreds of interviews and years of field work to pull from, Freeman and Dodson depict how women support some of America’s most essential, but lowest-paying, industries – all while struggling to make ends meet for their own families. We also check back in with Amanda Hunter, executive director of the Barbara Lee Family Foundation, to discuss how some female candidates fared in the midterm elections.

Guests: Dr. Amanda Freeman, assistant professor of sociology at the University of Hartford, and Lisa Dodson, research professor emerita at Boston College, authors of Getting Me Cheap: How Low-Wage Work Traps Women and Girls in Poverty; Amanda Hunter, executive director of the Barbara Lee Family Foundation

