After GOP gains, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will not remain in Democratic leadership next term, but plans to stay in Congress
51%

51% #1739: Amanda Freeman, Lisa Dodson on “Getting Me Cheap”

Published November 17, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST
Getting Me Cheap by Amanda Freeman and Lisa Dodson
Provided
/

On this week’s 51%, we speak with sociologists Amanda Freeman and Lisa Dodson about their new book Getting Me Cheap: How Low-Wage Work Traps Women and Girls in Poverty. With hundreds of interviews and years of field work to pull from, Freeman and Dodson depict how women support some of America’s most essential, but lowest-paying, industries – all while struggling to make ends meet for their own families. We also check back in with Amanda Hunter, executive director of the Barbara Lee Family Foundation, to discuss how some female candidates fared in the midterm elections.

————

Guests: Dr. Amanda Freeman, assistant professor of sociology at the University of Hartford, and Lisa Dodson, research professor emerita at Boston College, authors of Getting Me Cheap: How Low-Wage Work Traps Women and Girls in Poverty; Amanda Hunter, executive director of the Barbara Lee Family Foundation

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. It’s produced and hosted by Jesse King. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is “Lolita” by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

51%
Jesse King
