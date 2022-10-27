51% #1736: Leanna Renee Hieber, Andrea Janes on the Haunted History of "Invisible Women"

Happy Halloween! On this week’s 51%, we get in the spooky spirit and swap ghost stories with Leanna Renee Hieber and Andrea Janes, authors of A Haunted History of Invisible Women. From Lizzie Borden and Sarah Winchester to the victims of the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire, Janes and Hieber analyze why women are so prominent in America’s “ghostlore” – and what it says about us.

