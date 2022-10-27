© 2022
51% #1736: Leanna Renee Hieber, Andrea Janes on the Haunted History of "Invisible Women"

Published October 27, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT
A Haunted History of Invisible Women
Right, Andrea Janes; Left, Leanna Renee Hieber

Happy Halloween! On this week’s 51%, we get in the spooky spirit and swap ghost stories with Leanna Renee Hieber and Andrea Janes, authors of A Haunted History of Invisible Women. From Lizzie Borden and Sarah Winchester to the victims of the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire, Janes and Hieber analyze why women are so prominent in America’s “ghostlore” – and what it says about us.

————

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. It's produced and hosted by Jesse King. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

51%
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of "51%" and a producer for WAMC's afternoon news programs. She also produces the WAMC podcast, "A New York Minute In History."
