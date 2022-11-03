51% #1737: Suzanne Gordon on "Our Veterans"

On this week’s 51%, we recognize Veterans Day and sit down with award-winning journalist Suzanne Gordon to discuss her new book Our Veterans: Winners, Losers, Friends, and Enemies on the New Terrain of Veterans Affairs, examining the veteran experience and how we can better support our servicemen and women.

————

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Our host is Jesse King. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.