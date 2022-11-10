© 2022
#1738: Building a More Inclusive Workplace | 51%

Published November 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST
US Census - Dep of Commerce Portrait: Executive Staff and Commerce Secretary
Rodney Choice/AP Images for US Census
/
FR171386 AP
United States Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Thursday, July 22, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Rodney Choice/AP Images for US Census)

The federal government has approved billions of dollars in incentives for infrastructure and chip-manufacturing projects across the country. On this week’s 51%, we speak with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo about how she hopes to use that funding to advance women in STEM and the trades. We also sit down with Celeste Warren, vice president of Merck’s Global Diversity and Inclusion Center of Excellence, to discuss how employees at all levels can help build a more inclusive workplace with her new guide How to Be a Diversity and Inclusion Ambassador.

————

Guests: U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo; Celeste Warren, author of How to Be a Diversity and Inclusion Ambassador; WAMC’s Pat Bradley

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. It is produced and hosted by Jesse King. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock. Our theme is “Lolita” by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

51%
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of "51%" and a producer for WAMC's afternoon news programs. She also produces the WAMC podcast, "A New York Minute In History."
