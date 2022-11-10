1738: Building a More Inclusive Workplace | 51%

The federal government has approved billions of dollars in incentives for infrastructure and chip-manufacturing projects across the country. On this week’s 51%, we speak with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo about how she hopes to use that funding to advance women in STEM and the trades. We also sit down with Celeste Warren, vice president of Merck’s Global Diversity and Inclusion Center of Excellence, to discuss how employees at all levels can help build a more inclusive workplace with her new guide How to Be a Diversity and Inclusion Ambassador.

Guests: U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo; Celeste Warren, author of How to Be a Diversity and Inclusion Ambassador; WAMC’s Pat Bradley

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. It is produced and hosted by Jesse King. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock. Our theme is “Lolita” by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.