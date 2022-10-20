51% #1735: Katie Hickman on "Brave Hearted" and the Women of the American West

On the latest 51%, we tune into the induction ceremony for the latest class of the National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls, New York. We also sit down with bestselling history author Katie Hickman to discuss her new book Brave Hearted: The Women of the American West.

