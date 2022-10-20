© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
fiftyone51-yellowgreen.png
51%

51% #1735: Katie Hickman on "Brave Hearted" and the Women of the American West

Published October 20, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT
Katie Hickman - Brave Hearted.jpg
Provided
/
Katie Hickman is the author of "Brave Hearted: The Women of the American West," out October 25.

On the latest 51%, we tune into the induction ceremony for the latest class of the National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls, New York. We also sit down with bestselling history author Katie Hickman to discuss her new book Brave Hearted: The Women of the American West.

————

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. It is hosted by Jesse King. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock. Our theme is “Lolita” by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

51%
Jesse King
See stories by Jesse King
Related Content
Load More