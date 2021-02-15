Westchester Locales Are Featured In Award-Nominated Productions

Nominees for the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards were announced earlier this month. And some of the nominees were in productions filmed in Westchester County.
Several scenes in the HBO Max comedy, “The Flight Attendant,” were filmed in Westchester, including the Motel 6 in Elmsford, The Galleria in White Plains and at a private residence on Buckout Road in West Harrison. The Amazon drama, “Hunters,” starring Al Pacino, filmed at Untermyer Gardens in Yonkers and in the Village of Ossining, which stood in for Paraguay for the opening scene in the fifth episode. Ramy Youssef stars in the self-titled Hulu comedy, “Ramy,” a show that, now in its second season, most recently filmed at the Westchester County Correctional Facility.
