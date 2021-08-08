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Residents and union workers went back and forth on a proposed Amazon PILOT in the Town of Wawayanda.
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A state monitor has informed the Orange County Industrial Development Agency that he has vetoed a PILOT agreement between the IDA and Amazon for a warehouse facility in Waywayanda.
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A controversial proposal to build an Amazon distribution center in Vermont has been rejected by the local planning board.
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The Essex Town Development Review Board continued taking public comment Thursday evening on a proposed Amazon warehouse facility. Dozens of town residents oppose the project, citing traffic concerns, stormwater runoff and quality of life issues.
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For years, Walmart and Amazon operated in separate spheres: one a massive brick-and-mortar retailer, the other an online giant. But in 2016, Walmart aggressively moved into the world of e-commerce, while Amazon made big bets in physical retail. In "Winner Sells All: Amazon, Walmart, and the Battle for Our Wallets," journalist Jason Del Rey chronicles the defining business clash of this generation.
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With facility cited by feds, Amazon workers say little has changed in Schodack after failed union driveDuring their unsuccessful push for unionization last fall, workers at an Amazon warehouse in Rensselaer County sought higher pay and safer working conditions. Months later, the Schodack facility is facing fines as part of a federal investigation.
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The Amazon Labor Union is objecting to the results of the recent union election at the retailer’s Schodack fulfillment center, where employees chose not to organize by a two-to-one margin.
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A unionization vote by workers at Amazon’s ALB1 facility in Schodack has fallen short by a 2-to-1 margin.
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Workers at an Amazon warehouse in Rensselaer County are holding a union election that started today. If a majority of workers choose to unionize, the ALB1 fulfillment center in Schodack would become Amazon’s second facility to organize. The labor community is watching closely.
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An Amazon warehouse in upstate New York could become the company’s second workplace in the country to unionize. Supporters held a final rally Monday before the start of voting today.