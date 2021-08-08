For years, Walmart and Amazon operated in separate spheres: one a massive brick-and-mortar retailer, the other an online giant. But in 2016, Walmart aggressively moved into the world of e-commerce, while Amazon made big bets in physical retail. In "Winner Sells All: Amazon, Walmart, and the Battle for Our Wallets," journalist Jason Del Rey chronicles the defining business clash of this generation.

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