Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Westchester Legislators Propose Law Regulating Secondhand Gems Dealers

By Allison Dunne 41 minutes ago
  • Westchester County Executive George Latimer at the podium
    Westchester County Executive George Latimer at the podium

Westchester County lawmakers are working to advance legislation to help law enforcement fight crime. The bill seeks to better monitor precious metals and gems sold at pawn shops.

Democratic Westchester County Executive George Latimer says laws regulating precious metals and gem dealers are in need of an update to keep pace with technology and law enforcement trends.

“The law enforcement community has identified an increase in crimes relating to stolen goods that coincides with the onset of the opioid and the heroin epidemic,” says Latimer. “Since secondhand dealers are often used to dispose of stolen goods, controls and regulations on that industry would assist in preventing the proliferation of stolen goods being sold for quick cash, which is then used to purchase drugs.”

The proposed bipartisan local law would require metal and gem dealers to not only maintain written records of their transactions, but to submit daily electronic records of each transaction. County Public Safety Commissioner Thomas Gleason:

“Right now it’s a challenge because the dealers are only required to maintain the property for 14 days before they can liquidate it,” Gleason says.. “And, often, by the time they complete the paper reports, get them to use, we collate them, enter them into an electronic system, and then send them out to a local law enforcement to compare against crimes in their jurisdictions, many times, the stolen goods were already disposed of.”

This proposal would make changes to the current version of the law regulating precious metal and gem dealers, which has not been otherwise updated since 1985. Jim Maisano is Director of Westchester’s Department of Consumer Protection:

“There were a lot of words missing from this law, like database, like Internet, like technology,” Maisano says.

He says an updated law is needed to better catch thieves.

“And the only way we can catch the thieves on the secondhand jewelry crimes is to update the technology to get the data transferred very quickly, so it can identify those items and get them back to the person that lost them before they’re sold and lost forever,” says Maisano.

Conservative Margaret Cunzio is chair of the county Board of Legislators’ Public Safety Committee and co-sponsor of the birtisan legislation.

“My cousin had her wedding band and engagement ring stolen after she gave birth to her third child. She wasn’t fitting into it. Somebody came in, broke into her home and took it,” Cunzio says. “And it’s not so much the value of those rings but the sentimental value. She’ll never have those back again. Watching what she went through, and watching how the process was so slow, is something that I think really hits home.”

Democratic co-sponsor and former assistant district attorney Kitley Covill:

“My grandmother had given a diamond that she had to each of her three grandchildren, and mine was taken. I have never forgotten it, but I will tell you this. The interesting thing is, as an ex-ADA, someone would some in, like me, and make a complaint, having gone to the detective bureau, whatever, and I’d hold my head in my hands because it is so antiquated, so much of this. And I’m hoping that Westchester will be, show them the way. And I will tell you my story briefly,” Covill says. “Came in, took everything, including this, this precious diamond that was actually a special kind of cut. So had there been an electronic, it would have come through right away as a miners cut, which is an unusual kind of cut, and had we had that electronic book come in, say, just got a miners cut diamond, it would have made that difference. We would have been able to get it.

County Police Chief John Hodges says the intention is to be able to collaborate electronically with surrounding police departments.

“This is what we’re looking at so that we can collaborate with the surrounding counties and New York City and New York state police. And that’s what we’re looking at now,” says Hodges. “So that’s going to be part of the decision of what software package we choose to use.”

The bill still has to make it out of the Public Safety committee, and there would be a public hearing. Latimer says he intends to sign it.

Tags: 
Westchester County Executive George Latimer
George Latimer
Jim Maisano
Thomas Gleason
Westchester County Department of Public Safety
Westchester County Department of Consumer Protection
pawn shops
precious metals and gems
Margaret Cunzio
Kitley Covill
opioid epidemic
Heroin Epidemic

Related Content

County Exec Says Westchester Is Ending Its Playland Deal

By Allison Dunne May 6, 2019

Westchester County officials have terminated a deal with a private company to operate Playland. The company’s principal says he is stunned by the turn of events but continues to seek positive discussions about the future of the Rye amusement park.

Westchester County Exec Signs Paid Leave Law For Domestic Violence Victims

By Allison Dunne May 5, 2019

The Westchester County executive has signed a law that grants victims of domestic violence or human trafficking paid leave from their jobs to address their situations.

Westchester's First Measles Cases Appear, Rockland's Numbers Rise

By Allison Dunne Apr 11, 2019
Courtesy of Rockland County Health Department

Westchester officials have confirmed the first eight cases of measles in their county. It comes as the number of confirmed measles cases continues to rise in Rockland County, and health officials on Tuesday ordered nearly everyone in a heavily Orthodox Jewish New York City neighborhood to be vaccinated for measles or face fines.

NYS Rolls Out Clean Energy Plan For Westchester Amid Con Ed Gas Moratorium

By Allison Dunne Mar 15, 2019
Ground Source Heat Pump, courtesy of NYSERDA

New York state is moving forward with a Clean Energy Action Plan for Westchester County. It’s meant provide immediate relief to the county’s businesses and residents impacted by Con Edison’s moratorium on natural gas hookups.

Westchester Legislator Will Head County Consumer Protection Department

By Allison Dunne Feb 17, 2018

Westchester County Executive George Latimer has named a county legislator as the director of the Department of Consumer Protection.