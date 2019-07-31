Vassar Urban Education Initiative Receives A Donation

By Allison Dunne 2 hours ago
  • Dan Mindich
    Dan Mindich
    Courtesy of Vassar College

Family and friends of a late Vassar College alumnus say they will donate $2.25 million to the Poughkeepsie college.

The donation will help support Vassar’s educational programs in the Poughkeepsie City School District. The bulk of the money will ensure the continuation of the Vassar College Urban Education Initiative for the next decade. The program provides tutors, mentors and other assistance for the city’s elementary and secondary school students. The gift, which is contingent on $1.25 million in matching donations, was announced by Propel Capital, a New York-based social impact investment firm, and family and friends of Daniel Mindich. Mindich, a 1987 Vassar graduate, was an educator who died in a swimming accident near his home in Hawaii in 2014. He earned master’s and doctorate degrees in education from Stanford University, and was an English and history teacher at a K-12 school in Honolulu.

Tags: 
Vassar College
Mindich
Urban Education Initiative
Poughkeepsie City School District

Related Content

Rachel Chavkin On "Annie Salem: An American Tale" At Powerhouse

By Jul 5, 2019
Rachel Chavkin
Chad Batka

Rachel Chavkin won the Tony Award for best direction of a musical last month for the Tony Award winning best new musical "Hadestown." Fresh from that win she's taking on her newest project, "Annie Salem: An American Tale," the first Musical Workshop production of the 2019 Powerhouse season presented by Vassar and New York Stage and Film in Poughkeepsie, New York. The workshop will have performances July 5-7.

Adapted from the novel by Mac Wellman, "Annie Salem" features a book by Chavkin, music by Heather Christian, and lyrics by Chavkin and Christian. The show is an otherworldly journey into the jagged heart of rust-belt Ohio, where blue monkeys play in the wreckage of post-industrial America, and where high school boy Jack Scan is in love with the prettiest girl in town. It is a timely adaptation of Mac Wellman’s wry, surrealist coming-of-age story that travels through time and space, to Mars and back again as it tries to make sense of the forces lurking in the American woods.

35th Powerhouse Season Preview

By Jun 24, 2019
Headshot collage of people coming to Powerhouse this summer with powerhouse logo in the center

Since 1985, Vassar and New York Stage and Film have been partners in the Powerhouse season, a collaboration known for being the springboard for new productions that go on to theaters across the country and around the world.

The 2019 season began this past weekend and continues through July 28 bringing some of the most influential theatrical voices working today to Poughkeepsie, New York for fully-staged productions, workshops, and readings of new plays and musicals, and readings of other works in progress.

Johanna Pfaelzer is the Artistic Director of New York Stage and Film and she joins us with a preview.

Attorneys Say Central Park Five Case Shows How Colleges Handle Controversy

By Allison Dunne Jun 17, 2019

Earlier in June, a member of the Board of Trustees at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie resigned amid controversy over her role as prosecutor in the 1989 Central Park jogger case.

College Graduations Under Way This Weekend And Next

By Allison Dunne May 18, 2019

There are a number of college graduations taking place over the next few weeks. In the Hudson Valley, one features the vice president of the United States; another; a first-term New York congressman.

High-Need Districts In NY May Apply For Funding For After-School Programs

By Allison Dunne May 31, 2017
This is a picture of a school desk
Courtesy of EduBirdie

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Tuesday announced $35 million in funding available for high-need school districts across the state to establish after-school programs. And there are seven districts in the Hudson Valley eligible to apply.