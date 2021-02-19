 Two NYS Lawmakers Want To Close Sex Offender Residency Loophole | WAMC

Two NYS Lawmakers Want To Close Sex Offender Residency Loophole

By Allison Dunne 11 minutes ago
  • Group of young children
    Courtesy of Child Care Council of Dutchess and Putnam, Inc.

Two New York state lawmakers from the Hudson Valley have introduced a bill to close a loophole that allows sex offenders to live near daycare facilities.

High-risk sex offenders are being temporarily housed at the Orange Lake Motel in the Town of Newburgh down the block from a childcare center. Assemblyman Jonathan Jacobson and state Senator James Skoufis say such offenders may not reside within 1,000 feet of a school. Here’s Skoufis:

Daycares are not considered, a Pre-K is not considered part of that existing law,” says Skoufis. “And so we’re looking to close that loophole to make sure this doesn’t happen moving forward.”

In the meantime, Skoufis is calling for immediate action.

“We are petitioning the [Orange] County Department of Social Services as well as the state DOCCS Department, Department of Corrections [and Community Supervision], to relocate these individuals,” Skoufis says.

Both he and Jacobson have heard concerns from many parents and grandparents. In fact, one grandparent whose grandchild attends Building Blocks Child Care organized an online petition.

Tags: 
State Senator James Skoufis
Assemblyman Jonathan Jacobson
Sex Offenders
sex offender
childcare centers
Town of Newburgh

