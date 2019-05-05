With Trump Rollback, School Lunch Could Get More White Bread

By 17 minutes ago

Is white bread poised to make a comeback on school lunch menus?

After complaints about taste and cost, the Trump administration rolled back an Obama-era rule that required foods like bread be made with whole grains. School lunch officials who lobbied for the change say just want to serve foods like white bread — which have less fiber — only when alternatives don't work.

Since 2014, schools had been required to serve only whole grain versions of food, and needed to get waivers to keep serving options like white bread and white rice. Cafeteria operators said the rule for the U.S. school lunch program was unrealistic.

The Center for Science in the Public Interest says most schools were complying with the rule, and it is suing the government over the rollback.

Tags: 
bread

Related Content

Mastroianni Bros Bread Makes A Comeback

By May 11, 2017

A beloved Capital Region bakery that closed last year, taking its Italian bread and rolls off supermarket shelves, is back in business.

Josey Baker Bread: Get Baking - Make Awesome Bread - Share the Loaves

By Jul 8, 2014

    

  Josey Baker (that's his real name!) is a former science teacher turned San Francisco baking sensation.

Josey Baker Bread combines step-by-step lessons with more than 100 photographs, offering easy-to-follow guidance for aspiring bakers. Recipes start with the basic formula for making bread— requiring little more than flour, water, time, and a pan—and build in depth and detail as the user progresses to more complex loaves, including Josey's cult favorite Dark Mountain Rye.

Vox Pop : Food Friday : Bread and Baking

Bread and grains

It’s Food Friday again! Today we’re talking about breads and baking. Matt Funiciello of Rock Hill Bakehouse is here with us, along with grain industry expert June Russell of GrowNYC