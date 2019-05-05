With Trump Rollback, School Lunch Could Get More White Bread

Is white bread poised to make a comeback on school lunch menus?

After complaints about taste and cost, the Trump administration rolled back an Obama-era rule that required foods like bread be made with whole grains. School lunch officials who lobbied for the change say just want to serve foods like white bread — which have less fiber — only when alternatives don't work.

Since 2014, schools had been required to serve only whole grain versions of food, and needed to get waivers to keep serving options like white bread and white rice. Cafeteria operators said the rule for the U.S. school lunch program was unrealistic.

The Center for Science in the Public Interest says most schools were complying with the rule, and it is suing the government over the rollback.