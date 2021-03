A growing number of Democrats in the New York State Legislature are calling on embattled Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign, with allegations of sexual harassment on the third-term Democrat’s part now under investigation. Capital Region Assemblyman Phil Steck, a Democrat from the 110th district, was one of the first to call on Cuomo to go this week. But Steck says it's not just about the allegations.

Steck spoke on the WAMC News Podcast Wednesday.