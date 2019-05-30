“Sanctuary City” Debate Goes On In Troy

The Troy City Council continues to work with the mayor’s office on crafting so-called “sanctuary city” legislation even as the Rensselaer County Executive says the county will work to prevent such a measure.

Democrat Anasha Cummings, the Council Pro Tem, said Thursday the resolution has always been based on sound legal analysis.

“In terms of making sure that we are not actively participating in the deportation of non-criminal immigrants, and, therefore, making sure that everyone is a community member here feels comfortable interacting with local services,” Cummings said.

Democratic Mayor Patrick Madden says he does have some issues with calling Troy a sanctuary city.

“I think on substantive matters, what they’re looking for are things that, largely, we are already doing,” Madden said.

Republican County Executive Steve McLaughlin has said the resolution is the wrong approach. The city council is set to take up the issue June 6.

Related Content

Troy Mayor Opposes Sanctuary City Proposal

By Dec 5, 2018
The Democratic mayor of Troy, New York is opposing a proposal to declare the community a sanctuary city.

Northeast Cities React To Trump Suggestion He's Moving Sanctuary Plan Forward

By Apr 15, 2019
President Donald Trump says his administration is moving forward with a threat to send undocumented migrants to sanctuary cities — a plan that was rejected by the White House press office before being confirmed by the president himself. What could the idea mean for cities in the Northeast?

Troy Councilor Announces Bid For Council President

By Feb 26, 2019
A Troy City Councilor has kicked off a campaign for council president. 

Springfield City Council Vote Expected On 'Welcoming' Law For Immigrants

By Dec 17, 2018
    The mayor of the largest city in western Massachusetts and the city’s legislative body are on a collision course tonight over the nationally volatile issue of immigration. 