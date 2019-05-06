County Executive Aims To Stop Troy’s Sanctuary City Resolution

By 3 minutes ago

Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin
Credit Dave Lucas / WAMC

Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin says the county will take whatever legal steps it can to stop the City of Troy from becoming a so-called sanctuary city. The City Council is expected to vote on the measure in June. McLaughlin, a Republican, tells WAMC those behind the proposal do not have the pulse of the people.

“We think it’s the wrong approach,” McLaughlin told WAMC in Troy Monday. “It’s the county that pays these bills, it’s not the city. The city doesn’t write a check for anything. I wish they would pay their bills quite frankly. It’s the county that’s paying the social services, the welfare, the probation, the child protective and everything else. So it’s an infringement on our county taxpayer.”

Members of the Troy City Council’s Democratic majority are working to finalize the resolution. In a statement, John Salka, a spokesperson for Democratic Troy Mayor Patrick Madden, said the mayor’s "administration is not involved in drafting a resolution regarding the Sanctuary City discussion, but has had conversations with members of the City Council and Troy Police Department” on the topic.

“This is a welcoming city,” McLaughlin said. “It’s a welcoming county and it’s a welcoming country. But you don’t get to break our laws and then pay no consequence for that. You don’t just get to wipe the slate clean because you broke into this country.”

Tags: 
Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin
troy

Related Content

Republican Officials Oppose "Green Light" Bill

By Apr 24, 2019
Protesters joined a press conference held by Republican State Senator Daphne Jordan against a bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to seek a driver's license
Lucas Willard / WAMC

Republican New York State Senator Daphne Jordan and other Capital Region Republican officials gathered in Troy today to speak out against a pair of bills in the state legislature that would allow undocumented immigrants to get driver’s licenses.

Capital Region Leaders Take Aim At AIM

By Feb 21, 2019
Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin (at the posium) as Albany County Executive Dan McCoy and other officials look on.
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

As budget season heats up in Albany, a bipartisan group of Capital Region lawmakers and county leaders gathered across the river from the capitol today to pressure New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo over local aid.

Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin Discusses 'State Of The County'

By Jan 12, 2019
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

Fresh off his State of the County address, Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin is looking forward to 2019.

Rensselaer County Legislature Passes Budget With No Tax Increase

By Dec 6, 2018
Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

The 2019 Rensselaer County budget passed unanimously this week during a special meeting of the County Legislature.

Budget Season Ramps Up: A Look At Three Proposals

By Oct 25, 2018
Composite photo Dave Lucas/WAMC & wikipedia

Budget season is ramping up. Here's a look at three in-the-works spending plans.