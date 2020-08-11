 Regents Chancellor Taking Over As NY Education Commissioner | WAMC

Regents Chancellor Taking Over As NY Education Commissioner

By 53 minutes ago
  • Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa (center), Vice Chancellor Andrew Brown (left) and former NY Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia
    File: Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa (center), Vice Chancellor Andrew Brown (left) and former NY Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia
    Karen DeWitt

The chancellor of New York’s Board of Regents is resigning to take over as interim commissioner of the state’s education department. 

Betty Rosa plans to start her new role August 14, replacing the retiring Shannon Tahoe. The move comes as school districts across the state look to reopen in September amid the coronavirus pandemic. Rosa says it is the right move to ensure stability during this unprecedented time.

“This has been an incredibly difficult decision, as I love my work on the Board of Regents, but I’m confident that it is the right one to ensure the stability that we need for our students during this unprecedented time,” Rosa said in a statement. “Districts and schools are about to begin an instructional year like no other in our history. It is imperative that the Department continues its important work without interruption, and I am dedicated to providing that constancy as Interim Commissioner. I want to thank Shannon Tahoe for her leadership and steady hand through one of our most challenging times. The Department is well positioned to move forward with the Board’s priorities and to ensure that our students and educators can resume teaching and learning safely and effectively.”

Rosa has been chancellor since 2016 and was reelected to a second term last year. Vice Chancellor T. Andrew Brown will assume the duties of the chancellor.

Tahoe replaced Commissioner MaryEllen Elia, who left last year. The search for a permanent commissioner continues. 

Tags: 
New York education
betty rosa

Related Content

Cuomo: Districts Need To Convince Parents Schools Are Safe

By Aug 3, 2020
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
https://www.flickr.com/photos/governorandrewcuomo/49701753947/

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he will announce later this week on what terms that schools can reopen during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But he put the responsibility for the details back on schools Monday, saying they need to better respond to the concerns of parents.

Cuomo To Issue School Reopening Guidance

By Aug 1, 2020
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaking March 25, 2020.
https://www.flickr.com/photos/governorandrewcuomo/49697923781/

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he’ll decide next week on whether schools can partially or fully reopen in September. Meanwhile, many school districts have been busy figuring out safe ways to re-open during the COVID-19 pandemic, and some have already made some preliminary decisions.  

NYS Education Dept. Releases Reopening Guidelines, Fall Sports Delayed

By WAMC News Jul 16, 2020
A picture of a teacher's desk with books stacked on it
Adobe Stock

The New York State Education Department has released guidance on potentially reopening schools in the fall during the pandemic. 

NY School Buildings To Remain Closed For Rest Of Academic Year

By May 1, 2020
Protestors gather outside the New York state Capitol May 1, 2020.
Karen DeWitt

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that all schools in New York will be closed until the end of the school year, and he raised questions about summer school, and even whether schools will reopen in the fall. 

NYSSBA Reacts To Cuomo's Education Proposals

By Jan 9, 2020
NYSSBA's David Albert
NYSSBA

Education leaders were paying close attention to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s State of the State address. But, David Albert, the Director of Communications, Marketing and Research for the New York State School Boards Association, says public K through 12 education wasn’t a top item in the Democrat’s speech this year.

Betty Rosa Elected Regents Chancellor

Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa (center), Vice Chancellor Andrew Brown (left) and former NY Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia
Karen DeWitt

New York's Board of Regents has elected Betty Rosa as chancellor of the state's education policy-making body.

Kremer Reacts To Rosa's Election As Regents Chancellor

By Mar 21, 2016
Tim Kremer, executive director of the New York State School Boards Association

Tim Kremer, executive director of the New York State School Boards Association, is welcoming today's election of Dr. Betty Rosa to head the Board of Regents. Kremer spoke with WAMC's Ian Pickus after  the Board of Regents chose Rosa as chancellor. Rosa, a former superintendent from the Bronx, replaces Merryl Tisch, who's stepping down from the board after 20 years, the last seven as its leader. The board elected T. Andrew Brown as vice chancellor.