Regents Chancellor Taking Over As NY Education Commissioner

The chancellor of New York’s Board of Regents is resigning to take over as interim commissioner of the state’s education department.

Betty Rosa plans to start her new role August 14, replacing the retiring Shannon Tahoe. The move comes as school districts across the state look to reopen in September amid the coronavirus pandemic. Rosa says it is the right move to ensure stability during this unprecedented time.

“This has been an incredibly difficult decision, as I love my work on the Board of Regents, but I’m confident that it is the right one to ensure the stability that we need for our students during this unprecedented time,” Rosa said in a statement. “Districts and schools are about to begin an instructional year like no other in our history. It is imperative that the Department continues its important work without interruption, and I am dedicated to providing that constancy as Interim Commissioner. I want to thank Shannon Tahoe for her leadership and steady hand through one of our most challenging times. The Department is well positioned to move forward with the Board’s priorities and to ensure that our students and educators can resume teaching and learning safely and effectively.”

Rosa has been chancellor since 2016 and was reelected to a second term last year. Vice Chancellor T. Andrew Brown will assume the duties of the chancellor.

Tahoe replaced Commissioner MaryEllen Elia, who left last year. The search for a permanent commissioner continues.