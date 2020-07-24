Interim NYS Education Commissioner To Resign

Interim New York State Education Commissioner Shannon Tahoe is stepping down, effective August 13.

Board of Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa confirmed the news in a statement this morning, saying “When Ms. Tahoe took over the position, no one could have imagined that a global pandemic was on the horizon. Ms. Tahoe capably led the Department through one of its most challenging times.” Tahoe leaves as schools across the state are debating if and how to reopen for in-person classes in September. Tahoe replaced Commissioner MaryEllen Elia, who left last year.