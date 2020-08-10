 Parenting Coach And Columnist Meghan Leahy Discuesses New Book | WAMC
Parenting Coach And Columnist Meghan Leahy Discuesses New Book

Parents live in a culture obsessed with their children and their own outcomes, so they are highly susceptible to anxiety and perfectionism. Washington Post parenting columnist Meghan Leahy joins us to assuage our worries and overwhelm with her book, "Parenting Outside the Lines."

Leahy provides insights on how we can trust our gut, pick our battles, and how to assess what works best for our individual children. Leahy uses the lessons from the parenting trenches, common sense, and her nearly twenty years of experience helping families to create thoughtful questions that can help every parent find their own intuition. 

Meghan Leahy is the On Parenting columnist for The Washington Post, and a certified parenting coach. 

