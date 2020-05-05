NYS Senator Wants To Keep Legislation Out Of The Budget

A New York state senator has introduced a bill to put an end to including non-budgetary legislation in the state budget.

Democratic state Senator Jen Metzger’s “Clean Budget” bill would amend New York’s Constitution to clarify that legislation may be included in the budget only if it is necessary to implement the various appropriations and expenditures contained in budget bills. Metzger says passing legislation as part of the budget circumvents the legislative process and blurs the distinctive roles of the legislature and executive. Metzger, who represents the Hudson Valley’s 42nd District, says that though passing legislation as part of the budget has been routine for some time, it’s not good government.