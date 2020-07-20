 Medical Monday: Psychiatry With Dr. Joseph Di Lullo | WAMC
Medical Monday: Psychiatry With Dr. Joseph Di Lullo

It’s a psychiatry edition of Medical Monday today with Dr. Joseph Di Lullo of Samaritan Hospital! WAMC’s Ray Graf hosts.

If you have a question give us a call at 800-348-2551 or e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org.

Related Content

Discovering Wholeness And Healing After Trauma

By Sep 9, 2019
Book cover - The Transformation: Discovering Wholeness and Healing After Trauma

Dr. James Gordon is a Harvard-trained psychiatrist, former researcher at the National Institute of Mental Health and, Chair of the White House Commission on Complementary and Alternative Medicine Policy, and a clinical professor of Psychiatry and Family Medicine at Georgetown Medical School.

From the refugee crisis to public shootings, we are bombarded with news daily, events large and small, that cause trauma, both on an interpersonal and an international landscape.

In his latest book, "The Transformation: Discovering Wholeness and Healing After Trauma," renowned expert, Dr. Gordon helps us understand that trauma is a human experience, not a pathological anomaly.

Psychiatry's Troubled Search For The Biology Of Mental Illness

By May 9, 2019
Book Cover for "Mind Fixers"

Anne Harrington is the Franklin L. Ford Professor of the History of Science and faculty dean of Pforzheimer House at Harvard University.

In "Mind Fixers," Harrington, explores psychiatry’s repeatedly frustrated struggle to understand mental disorder in biomedical terms. She shows how the stalling of early twentieth century efforts in this direction allowed Freudians and social scientists to insist, with some justification, that they had better ways of analyzing and fixing minds.

Unlocking The Power Of Sleep And Dreams

By Mar 12, 2018
Book Cover - Why We Sleep

Matthew Walker is a professor of neuroscience and psychology at UC Berkeley, the Director of its Sleep and Neuroimaging Lab, and a former professor of psychiatry at Harvard University. He has published over 100 scientific studies.

His first book, "Why We Sleep," reveals his groundbreaking exploration of sleep, explaining how we can harness its transformative power to change our lives for the better.

Mental Health Experts Urge Senate To Ban Conversion Therapy

By Apr 25, 2017
The colors of the rainbow flag
wikipedia

New York's mental health leaders are uniting to condemn psychological treatments designed to alter the sexual orientation of a minor.