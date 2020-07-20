Medical Monday: Psychiatry With Dr. Joseph Di Lullo

Dr. James Gordon is a Harvard-trained psychiatrist, former researcher at the National Institute of Mental Health and, Chair of the White House Commission on Complementary and Alternative Medicine Policy, and a clinical professor of Psychiatry and Family Medicine at Georgetown Medical School.

From the refugee crisis to public shootings, we are bombarded with news daily, events large and small, that cause trauma, both on an interpersonal and an international landscape.

In his latest book, "The Transformation: Discovering Wholeness and Healing After Trauma," renowned expert, Dr. Gordon helps us understand that trauma is a human experience, not a pathological anomaly.