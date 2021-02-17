 MA Expanding COVID Vaccine Eligibility | WAMC

MA Expanding COVID Vaccine Eligibility

By WAMC News 45 minutes ago
  • A police officer gets vaccinated
    Norwell Police / Twitter

Massachusetts residents aged 65 and older, and those 16 and older with two approved comorbidities, can book COVID-19 vaccine appointments starting Thursday.

Governor Charlie Baker said Wednesday the expansion includes about 1 million people, but Massachusetts has only been receiving about 110,000 first doses per week from the federal government.

"Unless we see a massive increase in shipments from the feds, it will take us at least a month for people in these new groups to be able to book their first vaccine appointment," said Baker.  

Baker says more than 70,000 appointments are scheduled to be posted at mass vaccination sites tomorrow. The only such site in Western Massachusetts is at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield.

Eligible conditions include asthma, cancer, and kidney disease, among others. Residents can click here to book an appointment.  

Meanwhile, the Democratic-led state legislature plans to call members of Governor Baker’s administration in for hearings on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts. The move follows criticism that the rollout has been sluggish and marked by inequity. Baker, a Republican, says his administration speaks regularly with top lawmakers about pandemic response.

"We provide them with a lot of material and information and obviously we'll look forward to talking to them about this," said Baker. 

The state has administered more than 1 million doses. 

Tags: 
Massachusetts COVID-19
COVID-19 Vaccine

Related Content

Massachusetts Legislature Plans More Oversight Of Pandemic Response

By Feb 4, 2021
State Senator Eric Lesser holding a microphone
Youtube

    With complaints rising about a slow and uneven rollout of the coronavirus vaccine in Massachusetts, the state legislature is planning to step up oversight.

Baker Declares 'End Is In Sight' For The Pandemic

By Jan 27, 2021
Massachusetts Gov Charlie Baker at a lecturn
Governor's press office / Twitter

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican in his second term, delivered the annual State of the Commonwealth address Tuesday night.

Massachusetts Moves Seniors Up In COVID Vaccination Line

By Jan 25, 2021
Gov. Charlie Baker at a podium

    Amid complaints about a slow and confusing rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker announced changes today.

Springfield Area Will Have Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site, Says Mayor Sarno

By Jan 19, 2021
Moderna vaccine
Courtesy of Rockland County government

According to local officials, Massachusetts is planning to stand up a mass COVID-19 vaccination site in the greater Springfield area. 

Massachusetts First Responders Can Get COVID-19 Vaccine Starting On Jan. 11

By Jan 4, 2021
Colleen Laico, from Kingston, NY, a medical professional at the ER at Kingston Hospital, receives her COVID-19 vaccination at MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, December 18, 2020
Courtesy of the Office of Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan

First responders in Massachusetts will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning on January 11, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday. 

NY Partners With Feds To Open Vaccine Sites In Underserved Areas

By Feb 10, 2021
People wait to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the University at Albany
Jesse King / WAMC

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and officials from President Joe Biden’s administration say they will open mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in medically underserved areas, beginning in Queens and Brooklyn, and later upstate.

Albany Co. Launches COVID Vaccine Pre-Registration

By Feb 10, 2021
People wait to get the COVID-19 vaccine outside the Times Union Center in Albany
Ian Pickus / WAMC

Albany County is launching a pre-registration tool for COVID-19 vaccines. County Executive Dan McCoy says it is currently open to people in the state’s 1A and 1B categories – as those are the populations counties have been instructed to vaccinate.

NY To Receive Another Boost In COVID Vaccine Doses

By Dan Clark Feb 9, 2021
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shipment
Courtesy of ParCare Health & Medical Center

About one in every 10 New Yorkers has now received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the federal government is expected to boost the state’s supply of the injection over the next three weeks, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.

NY To Allow People With Underlying Conditions To Get Vaccinated

By Feb 5, 2021
A COVID-19 vaccination site at the University at Albany
Jesse King / WAMC

Governor Andrew Cuomo is expanding the list of New Yorkers who will be eligible to receive vaccinations.  He says on February 15 people with co-morbidities, as defined by the CDC, will be able to sign up for appointments. The governor also says that African-Americans and Latinos are getting vaccinated at a lower rate than whites or Asians, and he wants to correct that.

COVID Vaccination Sites Are Popping Up Around NYS

By Allison Dunne Feb 3, 2021
A police officer gets vaccinated
Norwell Police / Twitter

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced that 35 community-based pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites are coming online this week, and six are in the Hudson Valley.