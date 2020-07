Woodstock Farm Sanctuary takes in – or works to place – farm animals who are victims of cruelty and neglect. Most of these animals are rescued during investigations of farms, stockyards, auctions, and slaughterhouses – others arrive from humane societies and SPCA cruelty cases.

After 10 years of doing their good work in Woodstock, they are moving to a new 150 acre location in High Falls, NY. The new space is a former camp and retreat center in the heart of the Hudson Valley -- just 20 minutes from New Paltz and 90 minutes from New York City.

With more than six times the space they had in Woodstock, the sanctuary will have the resources to rescue additional farm animals as well as to increase the scale and scope of the sanctuary’s public programming.

The sanctuary is celebrating their re-opening this Saturday, September 5th. Jenny Brown is the Co-Founder and Director of the Woodstock Farm Sanctuary and she joins us.