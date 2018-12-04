Lea DeLaria Brings Her Holiday Show To The Bard Fisher Center

Lea DeLaria seems to have achieved overnight stardom with her three-time, SAG Award–winning, stand-out role as Carrie “Big Boo” Black in the Netflix hit series "Orange is the New Black." However, DeLaria’s multifaceted career as a comedian, actress, and jazz musician has, in fact, spanned decades. DeLaria holds the distinction of being the first openly gay comic on American television which led to countless television and film roles portraying police lieutenants, PE teachers and the lesbian who inappropriately hits on straight women.

Returning to Bard Fisher Center after sell-out performances at the SummerScape Spiegeltent, DeLaria performs an extra-sassy concert of holiday favorites with her all-female jazz ensemble. "Oh F*ck It’s Christmas" will be performed in the Sosnoff Theater on Saturday, December 8 at 7:30 p.m.