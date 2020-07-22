 Law Firms File 33 New Abuse Complaints Against Albany Diocese | WAMC

Law Firms File 33 New Abuse Complaints Against Albany Diocese

By 1 hour ago

Two law firms are filing more than 30 new child sexual abuse complaints against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany under New York state’s Child Victims Act. 

On Wednesday, WAMC’s Jim Levulis spoke with attorneys Cynthia LaFave and Taylor Stippel. 

In a statement Wednesday, the Albany Diocese says it takes all allegations of sexual abuse seriously and said it had not yet been served in any of the 33 new complaints. Once that happens, the Diocese says it will review the allegations and take whatever actions necessary to inform and safeguard the public. The Diocese did not answer a question about whether it is considering filing for bankruptcy.

Tags: 
Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany
Child Victims Act

