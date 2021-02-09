Ina Park On The Science, History, And Surprising Secrets Of STDs

Sexually transmitted diseases have been hidden players in our lives for the whole of human history, with roles in everything from World War II to the growth of the Internet to The Bachelor. But despite their prominence, STDs have been shrouded in mystery and taboo for centuries, which begs the question: why do we know so little about them?

Enter Ina Park, MD, who has been pushing boundaries to empower and inform others about sexual health for decades. With her new book, Strange Bedfellows, she ventures far beyond the bedroom to examine the hidden role and influence of these widely misunderstood infections and share their untold stories.

Dr. Ina Park is an associate professor at the University of California San Francisco School of Medicine and Medical Consultant at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Division of STD Prevention. Her new book is: "Strange Bedfellows: Adventures in the Science, History, and Surprising Secrets of STDS."