 Hudson Valley House Dems Talk About Their Impeachment Vote | WAMC
Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Hudson Valley House Dems Talk About Their Impeachment Vote

By Allison Dunne 51 minutes ago
  • NY-17 Congressman Mondaire Jones
    Courtesy of the Office of Congressman Mondaire Jones

House Democrats and a handful of Republicans on Wednesday voted to impeach President Trump for a second time, citing his incitement of the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne has reaction from a few Hudson Valley House members.

First-term Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones of the 17th district delivered his first speech on the House floor since taking office.

“Who knew that my first speech on the House floor would be in connection with the second impeachment of Donald J. Trump, a lawless, unhinged dangerous president who poses an existential threat to our democracy,” Jones says. “I had hoped maybe I would be speaking about the For the People Act, or the need to pass real COVID-19 relief.”

Ten Republicans voted in favor of impeachment, including a congressman from New York — John Katko. Jones is the Freshman Representative to Leadership, and the youngest member of the Democratic House leadership team.

“I had great appreciation for the opportunity to take a leading role in the impeachment of this president. I was one of the earliest members of the House to call for this course of action,” Jones says. “And I think that speaks to a new, more urgent style of leadership in the freshman class, folks who are not going to debate the need to do everything within their power to neutralize the threat to this country by removing President Trump from office, and was given the opportunity to lead on that issue by Speaker Pelosi.”

The storming of the Capitol came during Congress’s constitutionally-mandated certification of the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden. New York-19 Democratic Congressman Antonio Delgado delivered a prepared statement after voting to impeach Trump.

“I voted to protect and defend our democracy and the Constitution of the United States. With this vote, the House both affirmed and united around our nation's democratic principles, including the peaceful transition of power; equality under the law; one person, one vote,” says Delgado. “I now call upon on the Senate to follow the bipartisan example of the House and to act swiftly in order to defend our democracy from ongoing threats.”

Democratic 18th District Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney, speaking Monday ahead of his vote to impeach the president, called last week’s insurrection the gravest betrayal in American history of the presidential oath of office.

“Nothing like this has happened in the 244 years that we have been a country. No group of Americans has ever broken into the United States Capitol and engaged in this kind of violence, never, not once in two-and--a half centuries.” Maloney says. “So you tell me whether this is an extraordinary moment or not. And I think that more than justifies the impeachment and removal of the President and accountability for all those who enabled this.”

Jones, who sits on the House Judiciary Committee, outlines what he believes are next steps.

“What’s next is Congress must move to hold responsible members of the House and Senate who were co-conspirators in the incitement of last week’s violent insurrection. These are people who, in several instances, were either tweeting out the location of the speaker as we were seeking to evade the mob of domestic terrorists or, it has been reported, were giving inside information, including perhaps taking some of these terrorists on a reconnaissance mission the day before so that they had familiarity with the, with the physical makeup of the Capitol and legislative offices. And then, of course, many of these people continue to violate House rules by bringing firearms into legislative office buildings and the Capitol. These are the same people who cannot be trusted not to have conspired with the domestic terrorists that attempted to overthrow the government last week. So we have to make sure that we are addressing that clear and present danger as well,” says Jones. “And then we will do the really important work of passing legislation in the first 100 days of the Biden/Harris Administration that delivers real COVID-19 relief, including direct aid for state and local municipalities; passing the For the People Act, which contains a set of critical democracy reforms to strengthen our democracy from threats both foreign and domestic; and moving forward with passing the George Floyd Racial Justice in Policing Act, and so many other things — environmental legislation, comprehensive immigration reform, you name it.”

In a statement, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says even if the Senate began a trial this week, there could be no verdict before the transition of power January 20th. And after the House vote, he said in a letter to his GOP colleagues that he hasn’t decided whether he will vote to convict Trump.

Tags: 
impeachment
congressman mondaire jones
Congressman Antonio Delgado
Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney

Related Content

Vermont Congressman Speaks In Favor Of Presidential Impeachment

By 21 hours ago
Vermont Congressman Peter Welch (file)
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Vermont’s at-large Congressman spoke on the floor of the U.S. House Wednesday morning as the second impeachment hearing against President Donald Trump began.

Rep. Maloney Wants President Trump Out Now

By Allison Dunne Jan 12, 2021
NY-18 Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney
Courtesy of the Office of Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney

Last Wednesday, Democratic New York Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney spoke with WAMC just hours after the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol. At the time, he said waiting for the transfer of power rather than impeachment or any other approach to remove President Trump would suffice. Now, as more information has been revealed, Maloney wants to see President Trump out of office days before Joe Biden assumes the presidency.

Congresswoman Stefanik Responds To Capitol Rampage Aftermath

By Jan 9, 2021
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik speaks to NYSCOPBA members in Dannemora on January 9, 2021
Pat Bradley/WAMC

New York 21st District Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is one of the more than 100 Republican representatives who challenged the presidential Electoral College results. Stefanik responded to calls for her and President Donald Trump to resign during a visit to Dannemora on Saturday.

Congressional Corner With Mondaire Jones

By Dec 16, 2020
NY-17 Congressman-elect Mondaire Jones
Courtesy of Mondaire Jones

Nine justices – not enough or just right?

In today’s Congressional Corner, Democratic Representative-elect Mondaire Jones of New York’s 17th district wraps up his conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.

This interview was recorded December 10.

NY Reps' First 2021 Bill Would Provide Direct COVID Relief Aid To Local Governments

By Allison Dunne Jan 6, 2021
NY-19 Congressman Antonio Delgado
Courtesy of the Office of Congressman Antonio Delgado

Two New York congressman have introduced their first bill in the new Congress. It’s to secure direct COVID-19 relief funding for counties and local governments.

Gillibrand's Bill Would Help Vaccine Distribution; Rockland Receives Vaccine Doses

By Allison Dunne Jan 5, 2021
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
Pat Bradley/WAMC

New York U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has announced her first bill for the new session of Congress, and it aims to speed up the country’s lagging vaccine distribution. Meantime, Rockland County received its first shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning and began administering it to county healthcare workers Tuesday afternoon.

NYS Lawmaker Wants Elected Officials To Wait Their Turn For The COVID-19 Vaccine

By Allison Dunne Dec 23, 2020
Sandra Lindsay, left, a registered nurse and Director of Critical Care at Northwell Health, is the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, December 14, 2020
Scott Heins for the Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo

A New York state assemblyman plans to introduce legislation barring elected officials from getting a COVID-19 vaccine ahead of priority groups. It comes after various members of Congress have received the vaccine ahead of frontline workers and others.

Two Of Rep. Delgado's Veterans Bills Await Signing

By Allison Dunne Dec 18, 2020
Congressman Antonio Delgado, NY-19, speaking on the House floor about his veterans bills
Courtesy of the Office of Congressman Antonio Delgado

Two of Democratic New York Congressman Antonio Delgado’s bills to support veterans await President Trump’s signature.