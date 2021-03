The opening reception for #PressforProgress Art Exhibition in honor of International Women's Day 2018 takes places this Sunday at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, Mass. The exhibit is a group art exhibition of over 20 artists from Berkshire County and throughout Massachusetts.

Power of Art for Change believes that by connecting a variety of art forms, artists and causes, they can use art to create change and improve life. The #PressforProgress exhibition on view now through April 29. Awards for Berkshire County High School Photography #PressforProgress Exhibition will be presented. A portion of all sales benefit both the Elizabeth Freeman Center and BTG Plays!

To tell us more, we welcome the exhibition’s curator, Stephanie Cohen and the Berkshire Theatre Group’s Artistic Director and CEO Kate Maguire.