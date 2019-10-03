Franco Film To Premiere At The Palace

Albany's Palace Theatre is hosting the premiere of a locally-shot James Franco movie on Saturday.

Filming for "The Pretenders" took place in 2016 throughout Albany and the Capital Region including the Palace Theatre, which is featured in the movie’s poster. Mayor Kathy Sheehan says she's excited about the premiere:

"Oh, I think it's so exciting that we're going to have a premiere of a film there. It hasn't happened in a while and it's really exciting that residents of the Capital Region are going to be able to see this film and see it at the Palace, which was built as a Vaudeville theater, but has shown many many movies over the many many years that it's been in operation."

“Variety” says "The Pretenders" is essentially a remake of Bernardo Bertolucci’s 2003 film about a love triad, entitled “The Dreamers.” The movie begins at 7.