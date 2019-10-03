Franco Film To Premiere At The Palace

By 9 minutes ago

Albany's Palace Theatre is hosting the premiere of a locally-shot James Franco movie on Saturday.

Filming for "The Pretenders" took place in 2016 throughout Albany and the Capital Region including the Palace Theatre, which is featured in the movie’s poster. Mayor Kathy Sheehan says she's excited about the premiere:

"Oh, I think it's so exciting that we're going to have a premiere of a film there. It hasn't happened in a while and it's really exciting that residents of the Capital Region are going to be able to see this film and see it at the Palace, which was built as a Vaudeville theater, but has shown many many movies over the many many years that it's been in operation."

“Variety” says "The Pretenders" is essentially a remake of Bernardo Bertolucci’s 2003 film about a love triad, entitled “The Dreamers.”  The movie begins at 7.

Tags: 
City of Albany
movie
Palace Theatre
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan

Related Content

Capital Rep Previews Its New Location

By 59 minutes ago
Capital Repertory Theatre announces public phase of $13.5 million campaign for new home—unveils new construction
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

Albany's Capital Repertory Theatre has staged a preview of its new location on North Pearl Street. WAMC's Capital Region Bureau Chief Dave Lucas was there.

Falling Into Place: The Palace Theater's Community Engagement Programs

By Mar 4, 2019
Interior of the Palce Theatre - view looking across the house from
palacealbany.org

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This morning we learned about the Palace Theater's community engagement programs which include becoming a NYS Certified Security Training Center, Upcoming Summer in the City Project, a partnership with Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless on the Ambassador's Program, and a partnership with Second Chance Opportunities. We are joined by Executive Director, Susan Forgarty and Angelique Powell, Director of Community Development.

The Dahli Lama - The Palace Theatre (aired 5/7/09)

By Joe Donahue

Albany, NY – The Dahli Lama appeared at the Palace Theatre in Albany yesterday, Joe was there to hear him speak and ask a few questions of his own.