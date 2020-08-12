 Consultant Signs On To Help Diversify City Of Newburgh Government | WAMC

Consultant Signs On To Help Diversify City Of Newburgh Government

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
  • Genesis Ramos
    Genesis Ramos
    Courtesy of the City of Newburgh

In New York, the City of Newburgh has enlisted an equity and diversity consultant.

Lifelong Newburgh resident Genesis Ramos will help the city achieve sustainable goals for equity and inclusion. She’ll work with the city manager and city council to increase equity in many areas of administration and government. She will define Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (JEDI) areas for 2021, conduct surveys and interviews, and review data to help the city institute changes within its practices and programs. The mayor and city council had voted in favor of a vendor services agreement with Ramos, who brings nearly a decade of experience within the nonprofit sector, as well as involvement in local social justice initiatives.

Tags: 
newburgh
equity
diversity
City of Newburgh

Related Content

Newburgh Opens RFPs To Abate Housing Hardships Due To COVID-19 Crisis

By Allison Dunne Jul 23, 2020
Courtesy of the City of Newburgh

In New York, the City of Newburgh is seeking proposals from nonprofits to start a program to prevent homelessness stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advocates Call For Repair Of Temporary Filtration System At Stewart ANG Base

By Allison Dunne Jul 16, 2020
WAMC, Allison Dunne

Environmental and community advocates are calling for the immediate repair of a temporary water filtration system at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh that failed after about a month of use. It was supposed to trap PFOS-contaminated water. The advocates say the system was not equipped to handle the flow in the first place, a concern also shared by New York state officials.

Falling Into Place - Fareground Inc. And Community Cafe

By Jun 8, 2020
Dr. Kara Dean-Assael and Karen George

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This morning we focus on Fareground Community to discuss hunger and food insecurity in the Beacon/Newburgh/ Wappingers Falls areas of New York’s Hudson Valley, and how Fareground has been supporting those communities. Kara Dean-Assael is co-founder of Fareground and Karen George is Fareground Board President.

TLI Celebrates The Roaring Twenties, The Romantic Spirit, Diversity, And More

By 23 hours ago
Sue Elliott
Marco Borggreve

Sue Elliott is the Director of The Tanglewood Learning Institute. She joined us to discuss TLI's online master classes, educational series, ShopTalks, OpenForums, celebration of the 250th anniversary Beethoven's birth, and more. 

Center For Talent Innovation Study On Being Black In Corporate America

By Feb 11, 2020
Blue background with the words "Being Black in Corporate America: An Intersectional Exploration" in white, thin, sans-serif font

The Center for Talent Innovation (CTI) is a non-profit based in New York with with a two-fold mission: to conduct research that leverages talent across the divides of gender, generation, geography and culture and to create a community of senior executives united by an understanding that full utilization of the global talent pool is at the heart of competitive success.

CTI recently published a report entitled “Being Black in Corporate America: An Intersectional Exploration.” Julia Taylor Kennedy is an Executive Vice President at CTI and was a co-research lead on the study. She joins us to discuss the findings of the study and offer solutions.