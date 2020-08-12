Consultant Signs On To Help Diversify City Of Newburgh Government

In New York, the City of Newburgh has enlisted an equity and diversity consultant.

Lifelong Newburgh resident Genesis Ramos will help the city achieve sustainable goals for equity and inclusion. She’ll work with the city manager and city council to increase equity in many areas of administration and government. She will define Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (JEDI) areas for 2021, conduct surveys and interviews, and review data to help the city institute changes within its practices and programs. The mayor and city council had voted in favor of a vendor services agreement with Ramos, who brings nearly a decade of experience within the nonprofit sector, as well as involvement in local social justice initiatives.