 Coalition To Promote NY Clean Air And Water Amendment | WAMC
Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Coalition To Promote NY Clean Air And Water Amendment

By 4 hours ago
  • A photo of Lake George in New York
    Jim Levulis / WAMC

newly formed coalition is joining with key state lawmakers to campaign for a ballot measure to give New Yorkers a constitutional right to clean air and clean water.

The proposal, on the ballot this November, would amend Article 1 of the state’s constitution. Senate sponsor Robert Jackson says the change comes down to 15 simple words.

 “Those powerful words are: ‘Each person shall have a right to clean air and water, and a healthful environment,’” Jackson said.

He says the amendment will empower citizens to go to court, if necessary, to enforce those rights.

“We will finally have safeguards requiring government to consider the environment and our relationship to mother earth in decision making,” the Democrat said. 

Polls show that voters overwhelmingly back the measure. A recent Siena College poll on July 7, finds 80% of New Yorkers support it, with just 12% opposed.

The coalition includes major environmental groups, the League of Women Voters and environmental justice advocates.

Tamsin Hollo lives in Newburgh in the Hudson Valley where the main water supply was found to be contaminated with PFAS chemicals from firefighting foam used for training by the nearby New York Air National Guard Base.

Hollo says the city is also facing a proposed siting of a power plant. She says Newburgh, like many communities where the majority of residents are people of color, faces a disproportionate share of threats to its air and water, and has been a “dumping ground” of environmental toxins since the 1920s from companies including DuPont and General Electric.

“In Newburgh, our asthma rates are already four times higher than the state average,” said Hollo. “Our lives statistically are shorter. Yet corporations target communities like ours. And succeed time and time again in adding to our environmental burden.”

Business groups, who oppose the measure, say the 15 simple words could have some complicated outcomes. 

The state Business Council’s Ken Pokalsky, who spoke about the amendment when it was approved by the legislature in June, predicted that the change could prompt costly frivolous lawsuits against companies, and lead to job losses. He says it leaves many unanswered questions.

“How exactly is it going to work? What will it do, who will use it and who will it be used against?” Pokalsky asked on June 22. “We do think it will create an incredible amount of uncertainty. “

Pokalsky says the state already has enough environmental regulations in place to prevent air and water pollution.

The business groups say they know they face an uphill battle in changing public opinion.

Peter Iwanowicz, with Environmental Advocates NY, is a former commissioner of the state Department of Environmental Conservation. He says fears of excess lawsuits and job reductions are “overblown.” He believes the constitutional change would lead to better decisions from state regulators, before a threat to clean air and water can occur.

“Decisions now will have to be screened on whether it violates a constitutional right to clean air and clean water,” said Iwanowicz. “We think it’s going to lead towards more thorough and better front-end decision making that will reject a lot of the proposals that are out there now.”  

The coalition plans to use social media to get the word out in the coming months. If approved, the constitutional amendment would take effect January 1, 2022.

Tags: 
New York Constitution
Clean Air
clean water

Related Content

Adirondack Interests Discuss Potential Constitutional Convention

By Apr 28, 2017
Adirondack Park sign
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Every 20 years, New Yorkers are given the opportunity for a constitutional convention. A referendum will be on the ballot in November asking voters if one should be held.  Groups are lining up on each side.  Several environmental organizations are opposed to the convention because they are concerned that a key protection for the Adirondacks and Catskills could be eliminated.

November Ballot Question To Determine Right To Clean Air, Water In NY

By Jun 22, 2021
A photo of Lake George in New York
Jim Levulis / WAMC

Environmental groups say there were some wins in the recently concluded New York State legislative session, including a new constitutional amendment guaranteeing the right to clean air and water. But business groups say the provision could lead to all sorts of complications.  

Activists Seek County-Wide Clean Air Law In Albany To Counter LaFarge

By Dec 16, 2019
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

Environmentalists are doubling down on their efforts to prevent an Albany County cement plant from burning tires for fuel. 

Environmentalists Raise New Clean Air Concerns About LaFarge Cement Plant

By Dec 5, 2019
LafargeHolcim

Environmentalists are on alert as the LaFarge Cement Plant in Southern Albany County makes a push to burn tires.

Coeymans Clean Air Law To Be Discussed Thursday

By Mar 27, 2019
The Coeymans town board
Lucas Willard / WAMC

The Albany County town of Coeymans is scheduled to consider action on a clean air law Thursday.

Environmental Groups Sue EPA Over Clean-Air Delay

By Jul 20, 2017
Tony Webster/Flickr

The decision by President Donald Trump to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord has pushed environmentalists to file several lawsuits against the federal Environmental Protection Agency.