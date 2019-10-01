Related Program: 
The Roundtable

2019 Saratoga Wine And Food Festival

By 25 minutes ago
  • Reflecting Pool at Saratoga Spa State Park
    photo provided

The Saratoga Performing Arts Center has completely reimagined their Saratoga Wine and Food Festival – happening this coming weekend. The festival will feature a collaboration between renowned regional chefs and international culinary talent including UK farm-to-table chefs.

Adding to the ambiance of the festival will be a sculpture garden presented by The Hyde Collection featuring works by artist John Van Alstine, considered one of America’s most important sculptors, in addition to live music curated by Caffè Lena, and photographic works of art created from compostables by Terri-Lynn Pellegri.

The festival is set around the Spa State Park reflecting pool, slated for October 4-5. We are joined by President & CEO of Saratoga Performing Arts Center Elizabeth Sobol and Caffè Lena Executive Director Sarah Craig.

Tags: 
SPAC
saratoga
saratoga wine and food festival
caffe lena
music
food
farm to table
hyde collection
sculpture
art
elizabeth sob
sarah craig

