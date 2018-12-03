Related Program: The Roundtable 12/3/18 Panel By Joe Donahue • 3 hours ago Related Program: The Roundtable TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / 57:12 The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Albany Law School Professor Sarah Rogerson who directs the Immigration Law Clinic, and Political Consultant Libby Post. Tags: rt panelRoundtable panelSarah RogersonAlbany Law SchoolLibby PostTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.