Food Friday 3/28/25: Beer and Brewing

We talk about the art of brewing with Christian Weber, Geoff Wenzel and John Fischer. Ray Graf hosts.

Geoff Wenzel was born and raised in New York’s Hudson River Valley. Geoff got an early start in brewing when he joined Kingston, NY’s Keegan Ales in 2003 while completing his senior year of high school. The love for craft beer’s intersectionality of art and science with crowd pleasing end products kept Geoff at Keegan Ales until 2014. After eleven years working at the forefront of the rapidly growing NY craft beer scene, Geoff vacated his position as General Manager to pursue a new opportunity with New Belgium Brewing Company in Fort Collins Colorado. There, he spent four years specializing in yeast operations and wood aging before taking the opportunity to work as the Head Brewer on the opening team of New Belgium’s Denver Pilot Brewery in the Source Hotel located in the heart of the Rino Art District. He returned to the East Coast in 2019 to join the team at Industrial Arts Brewing Company where he currently works as the Research and Development Brewer.

Christian Weber's craft beer journey began in 2005 as a home brewer in college, which led to an apprenticeship at a brewery in New Hampshire during grad school. After a few years heading an environmental nonprofit, Christian returned to his roots to fulfill his dream of opening Common Roots Brewing Company with his father, Bert. Christian is the President at CRBC, and heads business development, in addition to running the day to day operations of the business. Christian and Bert also co-founded the Common Roots Foundation which is a 501c(3) nonprofit and charitable organization dedicated to giving back to the community.

Always a Food Friday favorite, John Fischer is a retired professor of Hospitality and Service Management at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York. Previously he was general manager at the Morrell Wine Bar and Café in New York.