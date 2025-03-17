Medical Monday 3/17/25: Endocrinology with Dr. Pasquale Passerella

We welcome Dr. Pasquale Passarella, an endocrinologist at Albany Medical Center. Ray Graf hosts.

Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Email: "VoxPop@WAMC.org."

Dr. Pasquale Passarella specializes in treating patients with diabetes and thyroid disorders, as well as other general endocrine system disorders and diseases. He also serves as the program director of the Endocrinology fellowship.

Dr. Passarella completed a fellowship in endocrinology at Albany Medical College and a residency in internal medicine at New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. He earned his medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine.