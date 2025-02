Cardiology with Dr. Colin Hirst 2/10/25

We welcome Dr. Colin Hirst, a cardiologist with Albany Associates in Cardiology, a practice of St. Peter’s Health Partners Medical Associates. Call at 2pm with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Colin S. Hirst, MD, FACC, FSCAI is an Interventional Cardiologist and Structural Heart Disease Specialist. He joined Albany Associates in Cardiology and St. Peter’s health Partners in 2022. He is American Board of Internal Medicine board-certified in Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Diseases, Interventional Cardiology and Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. He is a graduate of Albany Medical College (2012).

Dr. Hirst completed his Internal Medicine Residency training at Saint Louis University Hospital, St. Louis, MO (2015) and subspecialty cardiovascular training at Tufts Medical Center, Boston, MA (2020). Further, Dr. Hirst received his Structural Heart Disease and Complex, High Risk Coronary Interventional Training at Ascension St. John, Detroit, MI (2022).

Dr. Hirst's research interests include the approach to and management of cardiogenic shock with numerous peer-reviewed journal articles in this clinical space. Additionally, he serves as reviewer for several peer-reviewed journals: Cardiovascular Translational Research, Cardiovascular Revascularization Medicine and US Cardiology Review. Dr. Hirst is an invited faculty speaker for Cardiovascular Research Foundation Technology and Heart Failure Therapeutics and Cardiovascular Innovations. His clinical role at St. Peter’s Hospital includes a physician lead role in the Structural Heart Disease Program and physician-champion of the Cardiogenic Shock and ECMO programs.