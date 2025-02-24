© 2025
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 2/24/25: Bariatric surgery with Dr. Brian Binetti

Published February 24, 2025 at 1:42 PM EST
Medical Monday/Vox Pop logo
WAMC

We are joined by Dr. Brian Binetti, a board-certified and fellowship-trained minimally invasive surgeon. Dr. Binetti is the Chair of Surgery and Director of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery at Northern Dutchess Hospital, part of Nuvance Health. Ray Graf hosts.

Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Email the program at "VoxPop@WAMC.org."

Dr. Binetti's areas of expertise include metabolic and bariatric surgery, robotics, complex hernia repair and surgical treatment of gerd.He received the surgeon of excellence in robotic surgery* designation from the surgical review corporation.

