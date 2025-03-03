Medical Monday 3/3/25: Sleep Medicine and Obesity with Dr. Alan Schaffer

St. Peter's Sleep Center Alan Schaffer, MD

We welcome Dr. Alan Schaffer, a sleep and obesity medicine specialist at St. Peter’s Sleep Center. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Schaffer specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of chronic sleep disorders including sleep apnea, insomnia, and narcolepsy, as well as obesity medicine and metabolic health.

A graduate of Tulane University School of Medicine, Dr. Schaffer is board certified in Pulmonary, Critical Care, Sleep Medicine, and Obesity Medicine and accredited in Metabolic Health. He did his residency at Worcester Memorial Hospital, and fellowships at Albany Medical College and Montefiore Hospital and Medical Center in New York City.

Dr. Schaffer has been practicing sleep medicine for nearly thirty years. He started the first sleep center in Orange County, New York, in 1997. He also has personal experience with sleep disorders, having been diagnosed with sleep apnea himself in 2006. He lost 50 pounds in 2008, which furthered his interest in metabolic health. Dr. Schaffer went on to become the first board-certified obesity medicine specialist in Orange County in 2011. He joined St. Peter’s Health Partners in 2023.