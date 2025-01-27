Medical Monday 1/27/25: Breast surgery with Dr. Claudia Lago

Nuvance Health Dr. Claudia Lago

We are joined by Dr. Claudia Lago of Nuvance Health. Dr. Lago is a board-certified general surgeon, fellowship-trained in breast surgical oncology. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Claudio Lago sees all breast conditions from benign to malignant diseases and has a special interest in high-risk patients. She routinely sees patients for Hidden Scar Surgery including nipple-sparing mastectomies, high-risk, prophylactic surgery and male breast cancer, among others.

Dr. Lago has developed five nationally accredited breast centers throughout her career. She is an advocate for healthcare equality and providing excellent care to minority groups. Dr. Lago believes that developing an individualized treatment plan in a multidisciplinary setting and continuity of care throughout each step of treatment contributes to the best outcome for each patient.