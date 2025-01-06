Medical Monday 1/6/25: Addiction Recovery

The holidays are a rough time for people battling substance abuse. The new year can represent a chance at a fresh start, yet many aren’t sure where to turn to for help. Dr. Angad Madan, medical director for St. Peter’s Addiction Recovery Center, and Frank Babich of SPARC Cohoes, are here to discuss how folks in need can get fast access to life-saving treatment.

Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Email: "VoxPop@WAMC.org."

Angad Madan, D.O. is medical director for the St. Peter’s Addiction Recovery Center, known as SPARC. A native of Long Island, Dr. Madan received his medical degree from the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth. He completed a family medicine residency at the Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education where he served as co-Chief Resident. After witnessing the effects of addiction during his time as a hospitalist physician, and within his own family, he was inspired to pursue an addiction medicine fellowship at Case Western Reserve University/Metrohealth Medical Center. In his current role as medical director, Dr. Madan strives to improve awareness of SPARC's rapid access/walk-in clinics for same-day treatment of opioid use disorder and is dedicated to helping further education of medication-assisted treatment among medical providers in the Capital Region.

Frank Babich RPA-c has been working in the addiction medicine and behavioral health fields since graduation from Bayley Seton Hospital Physician Assistant Program in 1996. He has worked in both the inpatient and outpatient setting, caring for patients with addiction and comorbid mental health conditions across the continuum of substance abuse services. He has received specialized training in recovery based medicine and services, and served for three years as the Local Recovery Coordinator at the West Palm Beach Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center. There, he worked to develop and implement recovery based addiction medicine and psychiatric programs and facility wide trainings. In addition, Mr. Babich has been involved throughout his career in the education and training of Physician Assistant Students, Medical School students, and residents.