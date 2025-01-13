Medical Monday 1/13/25: Neurosurgical Oncology with Dr. Ahmed Meleis

We are joined by Dr. Ahmed Meleis, a neurosurgical oncologist at Albany Med. Ray Graf hosts.

The number to call at show time (2pm) is 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org.

Ahmed M. Meleis, M.D., is one of the region’s few fellowship-trained neurosurgical oncologists. He specializes in the advanced surgical treatment of primary and metastatic tumors of the spine and brain. He also sees adult patients with neck and back pain caused by degeneration or herniated disks.

Dr. Meleis completed his fellowship training at the prestigious University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. He completed his residency training at Rutgers-New Jersey Medical School in Newark, N.J., where he also received his medical degree. His research interests focus on the outcomes of surgery and radiation treatment for spinal tumors.