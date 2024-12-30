Medical Monday 12/30/24: General health with Dr. Aimalohi Gray

St. Peter's Health Partners Dr. Aimalohi Gray of St. Peter’s Primary Care

Dr. Aimalohi Gray joins us to talk about general health, wellness and preventative care. She also will discuss how you can "hack" your next primary care visit. What does that mean? We'll find out together! Ray Graf hosts.

The number to call at show time (2pm) is 800-348-2551. Listeners may also email their questions to VoxPop@WAMC.org.

Dr. Gray is a board-certified family medicine physician practicing primary care in Ballston Spa. Dr. Gray received her medical degree from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland. She completed a residency at Ellis Family Medicine and was previously an attending family physician with Nathan Littauer Hospital and Nursing Home in Gloversville.