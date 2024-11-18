Medical Monday 11/18/24: Screening and prevention

Photo courtesy of Nuvance Health Dr. Mary Claire Abbot

We are joined by Dr. Mary Claire Abbot of Nuvance Health. Dr. Abbot will take your calls on topics including the prevention of flu and respiratory illness. November is Diabetes Awareness Month, so diabetes screening and prevention is also up for discussion. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Abbot practices full-spectrum outpatient Family Medicine, including care for children, older adults and pregnant people. She enjoys collaborating with patients, staff and Family Medicine residents to provide comprehensive care, with attention to the psychosocial impacts on individuals' health.